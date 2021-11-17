Will €19 million Lotto jackpot be finally won tonight?

Lotto players have been advised to buy their tickets early ahead of the €19.06 million jackpot which has been rolling over since October 2.

Tonight’s draw will astonishingly mark the fourteenth consecutive draw in which the jackpot has remained capped at the highest amount ever seen in the history of the game, with lower prize tiers continuing to benefit from the prize roll down.

As the jackpot remains capped, the additional funds that would usually be added to the jackpot will instead be distributed to the next prize tier at which there is a winner.

Across the last 13 draws since Saturday 2nd October, 177 Lotto players nationwide have benefited from boosted prize funds at the Match 5+Bonus and Match 5 tiers.

On Saturday night, two players in Dublin and Galway matched 5 numbers and the bonus to share a prize fund of €1,034,002 and claim €517,001 each.

The current Lotto jackpot has been rolling since Wednesday 9th June and the National Lottery has confirmed that over €57.6 million will have been raised for Good Causes in the current Lotto jackpot roll-over series.

Over the last 34 years, this fund has been allocated to support worthwhile causes and local community projects all over Ireland.

Ahead of tonight’s record-breaking draw, the National Lottery are continuing to appeal to players to purchase their tickets early ahead of the 7.45pm cut-off time for sales.

A National Lottery spokesperson said: “Could tonight prove to be one of the most memorable nights of one Lotto players life? As players across the country continue to dream of what they would do as the next jackpot winner, we are appealing to Lotto players to purchase their tickets early either in-store, through the National Lottery app or at www.lottery.ie ahead of the 7.45pm cut-off time for sales.

"Now, let’s see if 17th November will be the date when we see the most unprecedented jackpot roll in the history of the game come to an end?” the spokesperson said.