Location of shop that sold €1 million ticket is revealed

A service station located in Sligo town has been revealed as the selling location for Saturday night’s (13th November) Lotto Plus 1 top prize of €1 million.

The winning Quick Pick ticket was sold on the day of the draw at Fallon’s Mace store in Collooney in Sligo town.

Storeowner, Dermot Fallon who has operated the busy store in Sligo for over 21 years was delighted to hear that one of his customers became a Lotto millionaire over the weekend.



“The next best thing to winning a million euro on the Lotto is selling that winning ticket,” he beamed.

“Getting that call from the National Lottery on Sunday absolutely made my week. Knowing that somebody popped into the shop to buy a Lotto Quick Pick and essentially left as a millionaire is a tremendous feeling.

"We are a busy store with over 50 employees and we are all just over the moon for whoever the winner is. We do have a lot of local customers and passing trade but I’m sure that whoever the winner may be, they are going to have a fantastic Christmas as a millionaire,” he said.



The lucky Sligo player wasn’t the only big Lotto winner in Saturday night’s draw which also produced two winners of the Lotto Match 5 + bonus prize from Galway and Dublin, who will each claim €517,001.

The National Lottery can confirm that the Dublin winner who played their ticket online on www.lottery.ie has come forward to claim their prize but it has yet to hear from the Galway player who purchased their ticket at Murphy’s Centra store in Bóthar an Chóiste in Castlegar on the outskirts of Galway city.



The National Lottery are continuing to urge Lotto players in Sligo and Galway to check their tickets carefully to see if they are the winners of either of the weekend’s big prizes.

The winning ticket holders are advised to sign the back of their ticket and keep it in a safe place. They should contact the prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or claims@lottery.ie and arrangements will be made for them to claim their prize.