12/11/2021

NPHET recommending twice weekly antigen tests for people involved in 'high risk activity'

The recommendation comes after cases of Covid-19 have soared in recent days with 3,680 cases confirmed on Thursday 11.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) has today recommended that people who are involved in "high-risk activites" such as frequently going to bars, nightclubs and restaurants, should take an antigen test twice a week.

NPHET has recommended the self testing along with extending the use of Covid passports to other areas outside of hospitality, although these other areas have not been specified.

Recommendations for a return to work from home full time have also been advised which the Government is due to discuss next Tuesday 16.

Upon receiving the letter this morning, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said:

"Numbers are increasing and that is a concern. Therefore, the main import of NPHET's advice is on all of us to restrict socialisation and to monitor behaviour", adding that the recommendations also proposed mask-wearing in outdoor sporting events, including in large crowds and congregated areas.

The Taoiseach said people with underlying conditions should also wear medical-grade masks adding the letter from NPHET shows the booster campaign is operating well and is an essential part of dealing with this phase of the pandemic.

