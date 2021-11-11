'Please get the flu vaccine' - HSE CEO tells people advised to get jab to come forward
The CEO of the HSE is advising people to get the flu vaccine if they've been recommended to do so.
Paul Reid posted a picture of his own vaccination on social media and stated, "Please get the flu vaccine, if recommended for you."
According to the HSE, the Fluad Tetra flu vaccine will be offered to those aged 65 years and over for the 2021/2022 seasonal programme.
It's reportedly the first year this vaccine has been available in Ireland.
Receiving my flu vaccine from Dr Cathriona Walsh. Thanks to all the team in Carrick on Shannon. Staff Nurses Myra Irvine, Maria Lavin, Anne Farrell & Rejani Saju, with Shona Gallagher, Flu Protection Lead.Please get the flu vaccine,if recommended for you. @HSELive #yourbestshot pic.twitter.com/n2sPekUVo5— Paul Reid (@paulreiddublin) November 10, 2021
Mr Reid thanked "all the team in Carrick-on-Shannon" including staff nurses and Flu Protection Lead, Shona Gallagher.
The HSE website advises people to get both the flu vaccine and the Covid-19 vaccine as the two are caused by different viruses.
Photo credit: Twitter/@paulreiddublin
