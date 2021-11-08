Unaccompanied learner arrested for drug driving 54km/h ABOVE motorway speed limit
A learner driver has been arrested for speeding and failing a roadside cannabis test on the M4 motorway.
The unaccompanied motorist was detected speeding at 174 km/h yesterday evening by the Roads Policing Unit in Naas.
This is 54 km/h above the motorway speed limit of 120 km/h.
A Fixed Charge Penalty Notice was issued to the driver and the vehicle was impounded.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.