Leo Varadkar predicts 4,000 new Covid cases, but return to restrictions "is not our intention"

Covid-19 case numbers will reach around 4,000 today or tomorrow Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has predicted, in part due a backlog of unreported cases.

Despite this trend, he does not envisage any restrictions being introduced over Christmas.

Speaking on RTÉ Radio's Morning Ireland, Mr Varadkar described the situation as "fragile, but it is stable".

"We will see cases hit around 4,000 today or tomorrow," he said.

"They’ve been heading that way and there’s a backlog of unverified cases," the Tánaiste said.

While there are no plans for a return to restrictions, he said he could not rule it out.

"It would be reckless to do so, but I can say that it’s not our intention and we don’t expect to have to reimpose restrictions before Christmas," he said.

Yesterday, 3,024 additional cases of COVID-19 were confirmed.

Of these, 458 COVID-19 patients are in hospital, with 90 of those patients in intensive care (ICU).