04/11/2021

430 patients are waiting for hospital beds this morning

Reporter:

Clodagh Nagle

430 patients are waiting for beds in Irish hospitals this morning, according to INMO's trolley watch. 

334 patients are waiting in the emergency department and 96 are waiting for beds in wards elsewhere.

University Hospital Limerick has 48 patients waiting for a bed, 30 in the emergency department and 18 in wards.

Letterkenny University Hospital has 44 patients, 5 in the emergency department and 39 in wards elsewhere. 

University Hospital Galway has 43 patients waiting for beds, with 38 patients in the emergency department and 5 in the wards.

INMO trolley watch recorded 8,645 admitted patients without hospital beds in October 2021.

Among the 8,645 patients, 311 were children. 

There are 458 confirmed Covid-19 cases in hospitals across the country, and 86 patients in ICU with the virus. 

There were 3,174 confirmed cases in Ireland yesterday, which dropped from the day before. 

