Students at an Irish college patrol bars after 'surge' in drink-spiking reports

Students at an Irish college are patrolling bars after a reported "surge" in drink-spiking reports.

According to IT Carlow Students' Union (SU), the Spike-Watch initiative involves SU staff and volunteer students forming a visible presence at bars to prevent spiking.

Volunteers on patrol will act as a point of contact for anyone worried they may have been spiked, or who feels unsafe.

SU President, Thomas Drury, said, "We feel it should be a priority of ours to ensure students can feel safe on a night out without having to worry about themselves or their friends being spiked. This campaign steps up our efforts in putting an end to this drink-spiking crisis."

Individual students are also doing their part, with student Alex Kelly providing the SU with a simple device to help prevent spiking; a small circular card to place over an individual's drink.

Common symptoms of spiking include lowered inhibitions, difficulty concentrating or speaking, loss of balance, memory loss, blurred vision, hallucinations and/or unconsciousness.

Bars popular with students around Carlow Town have reportedly pledged their support to end the crisis.