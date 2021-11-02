Search

02/11/2021

Latest data shows almost 10% drop in completion of Ireland's new builds year-on-year

Mary McFadden

The amount of new builds completed in Ireland this quarter has fallen by almost 10% year-on-year. 

That's according to the latest data from the Central Statistics Office (CSO), which recorded 4,656 new dwelling completions in the third quarter of 2021. 

This marks a drop of 7.7% compared to the same period last year. 

Athough there was an overall fall in completions, the number of new apartment builds completed has risen. 

According to the CSO, there were a thousand apartment completions this quarter, marking an increase of 39.9% compared to 2020. 

The data shows more than two-thirds of all apartment completions were in the Capital at 67.4%, with 674 completed this quarter. 

Of all completions in the third quarter of 2021, over half were scheme, 25.7% were single and 21.5% were apartments. 

