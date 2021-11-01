Search

01/11/2021

'Not to click the link' - Staying informed on scam text messages

'Not to click the link' - Staying informed on scam text messages

'Not to click the link' - Staying informed on scam text messages

Reporter:

Clodagh Nagle

As scam text messages become more widespread, it is important to be aware of scams that exist to keep yourself informed and to ensure you are protected from digital danger. 

Newstalk's Technology Correspondent Jess Kelly spoke about a scam text message she received recently and revealed how people may be caught out by these scams. 

Jess said the message appeared on her phone as being from her bank and it was in the same text message thread as a number of legitimate texts from her banking provider. 

"On Saturday, I got a message saying there was unusual activity on my account, and to prevent a block being placed, click on the link provided. I saw the link looked dodgy because there was a typo in the URL." she added. 

She said when the link is clicked by the user (which is not advised) it will ask for a username and date of birth as verification steps.

Jess said the website asked her to put in 3 digits of her pin number, and when she entered 1, 2, 3 the website said it was incorrect, and asked her for the other 3 digits. 

When she entered 1, 2, 3 again, the website said it was correct.

The scam is designed to gain access to your username, date of birth, and pin which allows entry to your bank account. 

The Newstalk correspondent was in contact with the bank who explained that it is easy for the scam texts to enter the banks' text message thread if they use the same sender ID as banking providers. The electronic device will presume it is coming from the bank itself.

"The key message is not to click on the link - if you think it is legitimate, go on their website or call your banking provider." added Jess.  

According to their website, AIB warns customers to never disclose any account information after clicking a link on a text, never generate codes from card readers when requested by text message, never divulge your one-time passcode for card transactions and never post your bank card to an address provided to you in a text message. 

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please just kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media