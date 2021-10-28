Search

Nightclubs and venues will be fined if in breach of new ticketing system

Nightclubs and venues will be fined if in breach of new ticketing system

The new rules are due to be written into law today.

Lili Lonergan

Nightclubs and venues that breach new ticketing laws will be fined up to €2,500.

This follows the announcement this week that nightclubs and venues in Ireland will operate under a new ticketing system where tickets will have to be bought at least one hour before.

Covid compliance officers will now be able to enter a premises at any time without a warrant, for an inspection to ensure customers have Covid Certs.

It is understood that the regulations will set out penalties of €2,500 for every offence and a final penalty of €5,000 and/or closure.

The signing of the regulations will be followed by the publication of updated guidelines for the hospitality sector, who have expressed frustration over how the issue has been handled.

Industry representatives sought a grace period in the roll-out of the new rules, as many do not have the systems in place for ticket bookings, but this was not granted by officials.

The tickets, to be purchased electronically, must also contain details to allow for robust contact tracing and would have to be booked at least one hour in advance.

The requirement for a ticket will be determined by whether dancing is taking place at a venue, rather than live music as previously envisaged.

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly is due to sign the regulations later, which will require orderly, managed and socially distant queues for the return to bar service.

They will be published online, with accompanying guidelines, and will take effect tomorrow.

