'We are not where we hoped to be' - Paul Reid gives Covid-19 update

The HSE held its first press conference since August to give an update on where Ireland stands with Covid-19.

CEO of the HSE, Paul Reid said, the past few months and the success of the vaccination programme and the uptake here in Ireland have given us all a clear demonstration of the rationale and need to go ahead and plan to move ahead with the rest of our lives and the way we should be living it.

"The past few weeks have rebase lined us all, and if we do ignore the basic levels of protection, we ignore them at our peril," he added.

Paul Reid warned despite having a higher level of protection, we are still living with a highly infectious disease, Covid-19.

He said: "Nobody, least of all our healthcare workers want me here, back in this place again. We should also equally balance that we are here with a different level of protection - the significant uptake of our vaccination programme."

People are urged to immediately 'reboot the basic level of protection that has served us well for so long - the public health measures'

Mr. Reid wanted to express key messages during the press conference, he said we must all strengthen our personal level of awareness and risks and enhance our defenses against the virus.

Mr. Reid made a particular call for those unvaccinated in Ireland to come forward for a Covid-19 vaccine: "You are no doubt putting yourself, your family, your friends, and other people in society at an unnecessary higher level of risk. In the interest of the wider common good, we would urge you to come forward, seek clarity on any issues you need to seek clarity on, and come forward for vaccination."

He also revealed that 41% of the people in ICU are fully vaccinated, 52% are not vaccinated, 5% are partially vaccinated

The wider message for the Irish public is, the HSE 'don't want to see these significant numbers in ICU' and presently there are '88 people who are in ICU which is taking 30% of our ICU capacity'

"These are all real people with families, most were likely not sick until contracting the virus and we must always remain conscious of that." added Mr. Reid.

There is a 'considerable level of concern for our ICU consultants'

NPHET's modeling indicates that hospitalizations and ICU will deteriorate, and figures seen in January and February are not expected to be seen but there will be a 'lag effect' which will see people get sicker and being admitted to hospital in the next two weeks.

It is expected to continue into the end of November where it is hoped to reach its peak and decline.

"Covid, hospitalizations, and ICU will continue to rise throughout November." added Paul Reid.