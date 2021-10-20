Search

20/10/2021

One man dead and another in serious condition after three-car collision this morning

One man dead and another in serious condition after early morning three-car collision

One man dead and another in serious condition after early morning three-car collision

Reporter:

Mary McFadden

Email:

mary.mcfadden@iconicnews.ie

Witnesses to an early morning road collision are being sought by Gardai after a man in his 80s died from injuries. 

The fatal three-car collision occurred in Co Kildare between Junction 4 and 5 on the M9 Southbound shortly after 7am this morning. 

According to Gardai, the elderly driver of one of the cars was taken to St Luke’s Hospital in Co Kilkenny in a serious condition, where he later passed. 

Another man in his 30s was taken to hospital, where his condition is currently described as "serious".

The third person, a woman in her 30s was taken to hospital to be treated for injuries which are not understood to be life threatening. 

The road has reopened after being closed for a technical examination. 

Investigating Gardaí are particularly appealing to any road users who were travelling on this road at the time with camera footage to make this available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kildare Garda Station on 045 527 730, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station. 

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media