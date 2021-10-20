Leinster Leader part of major rollout of Google News Showcase in Ireland

Google News Showcase, Google's new product experience and licensing programme for news, will begin rolling out with national, regional and local publishers in Ireland today, including Iconic Media, home to the Leinster Leader and Kildare Now.

Showcase provides new ways for readers to access and understand the stories that matter to them.

In Ireland, this experience is powered by a series of licensing agreements covering more than 40 national, regional and local publications including Iconic's other Irish titles like the Limerick Leader, Longford Leader, Derry News, Tipperary Star and Kilkenny People.

The Irish Independent, The Irish Examiner, The Journal and The Sunday World are some of the national titles included in the rollout.

News Showcase is backed by Google's recent $1 billion investment in news around the world and gives news organisations the ability to curate their content on Google’s News and Discover platforms, helping readers get more context about a story and connecting readers with the news that matters to them.

"News Showcase panels display an enhanced view of an article or articles, giving participating publishers more ways to bring important news to readers and explain it in their own voice, along with more direct control of presentation and branding," a Google spokesperson explained.

PICTURED: The new Google Showcase panels for the Leinster Leader

"People who click on News Showcase panels are sent directly to the publisher’s website to read the full story, driving valuable traffic and enabling publishers to deepen their relationships with readers.

"People will see panels from publishers they follow in their personalised feeds, and they might also see panels from publishers they’re less familiar with, presented as options in the Google News “For You” feed and inside “Newsstand,” the discovery area of Google News."

More than 1,000 news publications globally have signed deals for News Showcase since last year.

Iconic Media's Group Editorial Director, Brian Keyes, commented: “As the largest local media group in Ireland, we reach audiences in local communities all over the country.”

“We see Google News Showcase as an opportunity to engage our audience even further with the ease of access to our latest news and sports stories. We are looking forward to other communities being informed and satisfied by the content from Iconic Media websites, expanding our footprint even further," he added.

As part of Google's licensing agreements with publishers for News Showcase, they are also paying participating news organisations to give readers access to a limited amount of paywalled content.

"This feature means readers will have the opportunity to read more of a publisher’s articles than they would otherwise be able to, encouraging them to learn more about the publication — and potentially subscribe," Google said.

VIDEO: Iconic Media's suite of Google Showcase panels

"News Showcase is just one way that we are committed to investing in the future of news in Ireland. We support news publishers in the country in a number of other ways including through innovation funding, programmes to support business sustainability like the Digital Growth Programme, and training for almost 2,000 Irish journalists and journalism students through the Google News Lab," their statement continued.

"Over the coming months, we’ll continue to work with our news partners in Ireland to incorporate their feedback and include more publishers in the program for the future. Google is committed to providing access to information, supporting the open web and joining in this shared responsibility to support the news ecosystem in Ireland and around the world."

Follow the Leinster Leader on Google News Showcase HERE