Irish workers on minimum wage receive bump as part of Budget 2022
The government has today announced an increase in the national minimum wage as part of Budget 2022.
The rate will rise from €10.20 per hour to €10.50 per hour, as recommended by the Low Pay Commission.
Due to this change, the Universal Social Charge (USC) has been modified to ensure the salary of a fulltime worker on minimum wage remains outside its top rates.
The ceiling of the second USC rate band will be increased from €20,687 to €21,295.
An exemption from the top rate of USC for all medical card holders and people over 70 earning less than €60,000 will also be retained.
