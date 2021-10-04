Search

04/10/2021

New documentary examining antisocial behaviour in Ireland airs tonight

New documentary examining antisocial behaviour in Ireland airs tonight

New documentary examining antisocial behaviour in Ireland airs tonight

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

Email:

lili.lonergan@iconicnews.ie

A new documentary looking at the rise of antisocial behaviour in Ireland will air tonight on Virgin Media One.

The eye opening documentary will follow Virgin Media News Crime Correspondent Sarah O'Connor as she investigates the rise of "high profile and shocking incidents of disorderly conduct, assault and riot" across the country which have been shared across social media in recent months.

The one-off doc will also feature interviews with Assistant Commissioner Anne Marie Cagney and Timmy Long and James Leonard from the popular Two Norries podcast, among others.

The 1-hour show will also speak to members of the Gardaí about efforts to clamp down on public order offences, victims, and outreach workers trying to tackle antisocial tendencies among young people.

‘Antisocial Ireland’ will air tonight, Monday 4 October at 9pm on Virgin Media One.

