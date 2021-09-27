"Wind blows most of the time in Ireland" - Eamon Ryan on how to tackle our energy shortage

As Ireland faces "a very tight situation" in the coming years on energy supply, Green minister Eamon Ryan stressed that wind blows most of the time in Ireland and our focus should be on sustainable energy.

Mr Ryan said Ireland is heading for "a very tight situation for the next two to three, four years, while we build up some of those battery and gas-fired back-up systems".

"We need that additional gas generation as back-up, but we'll be using less gas, because in Ireland, the wind blows for most of the time. You want to use it as a back-up, so we're clearly confident that we can meet our climate change targets," Minister Ryan said.

He also made reference to Whitechurch and Huntstown power plants which were closed earlier in the summer.

"It is tight, and it's tight because those two large gas plants were out of action for a year, a lot of other plants because of Covid are having to go through maintenance. So we're very conscious of that so I think we will be able to manage."

“No one is exempt from the need to meet our climate targets and provide energy security. We won't see projects going ahead if they don't have that capability to fit into a low carbon energy-secure system.”

He said projects won't be going ahead unless they fit in with a low carbon economy.

"We have to manage the demand side, as well as the supply," he said.