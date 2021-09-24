Search

24/09/2021

Here's the line-up of guests for tonight's Late Late Show on RTE One

The guests have been revealed for tonight's Late Late Show on RTÉ One.

Daniel Craig, Leona Maguire, The 2 Johnnies and Charlene Masterson are among guests for The Late Late Show this Friday night.

Joining from London, James Bond star Daniel Craig to Ryan about his time as 007 and how it feels to be saying goodbye to the iconic character after 15 years in the role. His appearance comes ahead of the latest Bond film No Time To Die which will be released in Irish cinemas on September 30th.
 
As we gear up for a big weekend in golf, Cavan's Leona Maguire will join Ryan in studio fresh from her record-breaking success in the Solheim Cup. She'll talk about how she got into the zone for one of golf's most prestigious competitions, what it feels like being an inspiration for kids everywhere and what it's like to have popstar Niall Horan as part of her management team.


 
The 2 Johnnies are on the show this week to talk about their new television series, getting back out on the road, wedding bells and they even have a special announcement to make on the show.
 
Charlene Masterson is an inspirational survivor of abuse at the hands of her father. She waived her anonymity earlier this year after her father was sentenced to 17 years in prison. She is now committed to helping other survivors of abuse and working with the DRCC to free survivors of stigma. 
 
Plus, on the night there will be a selection of James Bond theme classics with guest vocalists including Faye O'Rourke from Soda Blonde and Jess Kav.

Catch The Late Late Show on RTÉ One, Friday, September 22nd at 9.35pm.

