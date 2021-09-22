Search

22/09/2021

Over 100 cats and kittens need adopting, says Irish animal charity

Reporter:

Mary McFadden

The ISPCA is urging people to adopt one of over a hundred cats they currently have ready for adoption. 

The organisation launched the rehoming appeal in several posts across their social media and website and have temporarily reduced their rehoming fee to encourage people to adopt. 

The fee for mature cats is now €35 and €25 for kittens up until October 10th. 

According to the ISPCA Facebook page, all the cats are fully vet checked, vaccinated, litter trained and treated for parasites.

Kittens can be neutered/spayed when they're of age but the mature cats ready for adoption are up-to-date on their procedures. 

If you're interested in adopting a new pet from the charity, click here

