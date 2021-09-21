Search

21/09/2021

Cheap flights available to US following lifting of travel ban

Lifting of US travel ban sparks airline flight sales

Reporter:

David Power

Cheap flights to the US are already being advertised following an announcement yesterday that vaccinated passengers from the EU - including Ireland - and the UK will be able to travel to the US in November. 

It was announced yesterday that President Joe Biden was set to relax Covid-related travel measures.

The lifting of restrictions was described as a "major diplomatic victory" for both the EU and the UK, according to a report in the Financial Times on Monday afternoon.

The strict ban has been in place since March 2020 when then-president Donald Trump announced the curbs as part of measures to mitigate against the spread of Covid-19.

Jeffrey Zients, coronavirus response coordinator for President Biden, told reporters on Monday that the new “consistent approach” would take effect in “early November.”

The lifting of the ban will apply to all passengers if they are fully vaccinated and undergo testing and contact tracing.

In June, the EU opened up travel to passengers from the United States, typically requiring proof of vaccination or negative tests.

Following the news, airlines have announced flight sales until the end of the month.

One airline carrier sale will see direct flights from Dublin to New York, Boston and Washington from only €149 each way, as well as destination such as Orlando and Chicago from only €169 each way, and to the West Coast from only €259 each way.

Flights to Canada are also on sale with tickets to Toronto starting at €149 each way

