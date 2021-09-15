Search

15/09/2021

Shopping centre on the market with multi-million euro asking price

Waterford shopping centre on the market with multi-million euro asking price

Reporter:

David Power

US investment fund Marathon Asset Management has put Waterford’s prime City Square Shopping Centre on the market for €24.5 million.

City Square is being brought to market by agents Colliers on behalf of Marathon. 

It enjoys a prime retail pitch in the heart of Waterford forming part of the  main retailing destination in the city centre, with pedestrian access from three entrance points – Peter Street, Michael Street and Arundel Square.  

The centre is currently producing €1.58m per annum from a strong tenant line up, anchored by Dunnes Stores (not included in the sale), the key tenants include River  Island, JD Sports, Peter Mark, GameStop, Peter Mark and Holland & Barrett. 

It was recently upgraded and extended with a significant capital expenditure programme. The works included an expansion of the food court, additional retail units and  general mall improvements. 

Over two retail floors, including a two storey department store (formerly occupied by  Debenhams) and 34 retail units and kiosks.

It has a current average weekly footfall of approximately 110,000.

The sale includes the former Debenhams department store, which comprises 80,000 sq.ft of prime retail space over two floors. The well configured space lends itself to a single or multi lettings.

Total Market Rent is assessed at excess €2.6m per annum on the successful letting of the vacant units. 

The centre benefits from direct access to a 450 car park, accessed via High Street.

The centre is currently generating total rental income of €1.58 million a year, with expected total market rent of more than €2.6 million a year on the successful letting of the vacant units.

The centre’s €24.5 million guide price equates to a capital value of €175 per sq ft, a net initial yield (NIY) of 5.71 per cent and a reversionary yield of 10 per cent on the re-letting of the vacant units.

Michele McGarry, head of capital markets with Colliers, who is handling the sale on behalf of Marathon, says City Square offers plenty of potential for a new investor.

“We expect strong interest in the sale of City Square on behalf of domestic and overseas buyers with an appetite for top-quality retail investments. The immense asset management opportunities available offer the buyer a blank canvas to vastly improve the rent roll and to add value,” she said.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media