Kildare's Tom Egan commitment to canoeing to be honoured

Kildare’s Tom Egan will receive nationwide recognition for his dedicated work with Salmon Leap Canoe Club this week, as he will be awarded the Kildare award at this week’s virtual Federation of Irish Sport Volunteers in Sport awards, proudly supported by EBS Mortgage Masters.

Tom has committed his life to the sport of canoeing for the past 50 years. Tom began his canoeing career in Grade Ten Canoe Club in Lucan, Co. Dublin. He himself competed in slalom events and began volunteering by helping beginners and juniors to progress in the sport and attend events around the country. From this, he progressed into becoming the National Team Manager for Canoe Slalom Ireland, his duties during this period included travelling to and coordinating and managing teams competing nationally and internationally across Europe at World Championship level.

In recent years, Tom has played a major part in Salmon Leap Canoe Club ranging from organising club races to elite national level races, to acting as Club Manager, to going above and beyond his managerial duties and making himself available 24/7 to help or assist everybody. Tom’s commitment and passion to Salmon Leap Canoe Club is endless, organising and towing trailers full of boats all over Ireland and Great Britain, helping the club to be one of the premier racing clubs in Ireland. Tom will be honoured this week at the special virtual awards ceremony.

The Volunteers in Sport Awards were created to champion the contribution, commitment and dedication of the army of 450,000 volunteers across the country who go above and beyond by giving their time to Irish sport and physical activity each year. These volunteers dedicate some 37.2 million hours of volunteering across the country’s 13,000+ sports clubs and associations every year.

Towards the end of 2020, members of the public, as well as sports clubs and governing bodies were invited to nominate an individual whose contributions to sport has made a real difference to their community, club or county. The nominations and award recipients were selected by a judging panel consisting of 11 individuals drawn from sports administration, the volunteer community and media, including former Director General of the GAA, Paraic Duffy, RTÉ broadcaster, Marie Crowe and CEO of CARA, Niamh Daffy.

Speaking about the awards, CEO of the Federation of Irish Sport, Mary O’Connor said: “Sport plays a central role in the social fabric of every community in Ireland, yet it would not happen at all without the army of volunteers who dedicate their time and expertise across pitches, courts, tracks, pools and community halls across the country. This year, more than ever before, we have seen just how essential the role of the volunteer is in our local communities and to this end, it will be an honour to be able to recognise so many of these volunteers at this week’s virtual Volunteers in Sport awards. I would like to extend my warmest congratulations to all of this year’s recipients, and also thank EBS for their amazing support in bringing the awards – and wider recognition – of volunteers in sport in Ireland to life. Thanks also to Minister Jack Chambers who will be taking the time out of his schedule to attend our virtual ceremonies this week and helping us to champion and celebrate the recipients.”