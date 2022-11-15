ALERT: Upgrade works to take begin in Naas, County Kildare tomorrow

The works will last for a number of days.
Footpath upgrade works will take place in Naas, Kildare County Council (KCC) has announced.
The works will take place at Railway Walk & Lakelands Estate, Naas, from Tuesday, November 15 to Friday, November 25 (subject to weather conditions).
Working hours each day will be from 8am to 6pm.
Traffic Management will be in the form of Priority, Give and take, restrictions & closures of footpaths.
KCC added that it wishes to apologise for any inconvenience caused during this period.
