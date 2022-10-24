NOTICE: Kildare hospital asks patients with non-emergency conditions to seek assistance from other parts of health service

A hospital in Kildare has asked patients with non-emergency conditions to seek assistance from other parts of health service.

Naas General Hospital has said that it has been experiencing a high level of attendance and admissions over the weekend.

It said: "The Emergency Department (ED) is under significant pressure with many patients requiring admission.

"Where possible, management at Naas General Hospital are asking patients with non-emergency conditions to seek assistance from other parts of the health service such as their local Pharmacist or GP.

"Unfortunately, patients who are presenting at the ED in Naas General Hospital with non-urgent conditions are experiencing long waiting times to be seen."

The statement also said that any patient who needs emergency hospital care 'will be seen' and that the hospital would urge such patients not to delay attending the ED.

"Do not delay in seeking medical attention if you suspect you are having a heart attack or stroke, please dial 999 or 112 in an emergency," the hospital said.

The hospital also said: "We would like to remind the public if you have to attend the ED in an emergency situation please ensure that you wear a mask and practice social distancing and ensure you tell the triage personnel if you have any signs/symptoms of Covid-19.

"Naas General Hospital apologises for any inconvenience caused and thanks the public for their understanding and consideration."