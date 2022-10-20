Pedestrian, 60s, injured in Kildare road accident

Poplar Square, Naas
A female pedestrian has been injured in a road accident.
Gardaí attended a road traffic collision at Poplar Square, Naas, yesterday (October 19).
The woman is aged in her 60s and was struck by a car, shortly before 4.45pm.
The woman was later taken to Tallaght University Hospital to be treated for her injuries.
