ALERT: Temporary Priority, Give and Take measures to be implemented in this Kildare area

Kildare County Council (KCC) has announced that temporary Priority, Give and Take measures will be implemented at Johnstown.
Footpath and drainage upgrade works will take place at Johnstown, Main Street (Opposite the Centra Shop), Naas.
Works will take place from Tuesday, September 20 to Friday, October 7, 2022 (Subject to weather conditions).
Working hours each day from 8am to 6pm.
Traffic Management will be in the form of Priority, Give and Take.
KCC said that it wishes to apologise for any inconvenience caused during this period.
