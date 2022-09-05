Search

05 Sept 2022

BREAKING: Gardaí in Naas, County Kildare, issue appeal over burglary

BREAKING: Gardaí in Naas, County Kildare, issue appeal over burglary

The offence took place on Friday, September 2. File Photo

Reporter:

Ciarán Mather

05 Sept 2022 10:05 AM

Email:

ciaran.mather@leinsterleader.ie

Gardaí in Naas are seeking the public’s assistance in relation to a burglary which occurred in Allenwood South at approximately 12.45pm on Friday 2, September 2022.

It is understood that during the incident, a male entered a home in Allenwood South and stole a sum of money from the occupants, who were present at the time.

Following this, the suspect fled the scene in a blue vehicle.

Gardaí are seeking witnesses who may have seen suspicious activity or motorists who may have dashcam footage from the Allenwood South area, between 12.30pm and 1.45pm, on the date of the offence.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Naas Garda Station on 045 884 300.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media