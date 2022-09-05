BREAKING: Gardaí in Naas, County Kildare, issue appeal over burglary

The offence took place on Friday, September 2. File Photo
Gardaí in Naas are seeking the public’s assistance in relation to a burglary which occurred in Allenwood South at approximately 12.45pm on Friday 2, September 2022.
It is understood that during the incident, a male entered a home in Allenwood South and stole a sum of money from the occupants, who were present at the time.
Following this, the suspect fled the scene in a blue vehicle.
Gardaí are seeking witnesses who may have seen suspicious activity or motorists who may have dashcam footage from the Allenwood South area, between 12.30pm and 1.45pm, on the date of the offence.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Naas Garda Station on 045 884 300.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.