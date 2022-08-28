Search

29 Aug 2022

BREAKING: Man charged in connection with Kildare car incident in which garda "sustained serious injuries"

There is increasing concern over the future of Naas Courthouse

Naas Courthouse

Reporter:

Paul O'Meara

28 Aug 2022 10:20 PM

Email:

paul@leinsterleader.ie

A man who was charged in connection with an incident during which a garda was knocked down by a car, sustaining head injuries, was denied bail tonight.

The garda was carried up to 70 feet by the vehicle as it was driven away.

George Richard Asimionesei, 20, whose address was given as 1 Barrack Court, Rathcoole, faces allegations of dangerous driving, driving without insurance and no driving licence on August 26 at Barberstown, near Straffan in north Kildare.

Sgt Philip Taylor told a special sitting of Naas District Court tonight that the gardaí stopped the car being driven by the defendant, who was accompanied by another man.

He added that the vehicle had no insurance and the gardaí intended to seize it.

Sgt Taylor added that the defendant pleaded with the gardaí not to take the car - a UK-registered BMW.

When the garda attempted to switch off the ignition the defendant put the car into gear and drove away and the garda was dragged for between 60 and 70 feet before falling and hitting his head.

The vehicle subsequently crashed, colliding with a wall and a traffic light.

The court heard that the defendant was arrested the following morning, some ten hours later.

Judge Miriam Walsh refused to grant bail, saying she had concerns he may be a flight risk.

The case was adjourned to September 1.

