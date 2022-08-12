Four month old baby's mum 'may be taking drugs', Kildare court told

The mother of a four months old infant may be taking drugs, a judge was told in court.

The child was the subject of an interim care order application which was made at Naas District Court on August 11.

It was made by Tusla, the Child and Family Agency.

The court was told that the mother has left the family home but has been in contact with a direct relative.

The court heard that since the woman left home she has not returned and a social worker has had one conversation with her.

The child is being cared for by family members and Tusla does not know where the woman is.

Read more Kildare news

A Tusla representative said the women may have no fixed abode or could be with a friend but it seems that the woman maintains contact with one family member only.

“She may be taking drugs and we are concerned she could go to the house and seek the child. The child is safe and doing extremely well and there is no plan to remove the child,” the representative said.

Judge Miriam Walsh adjourned the matter to August 18.