BREAKING: Covid-19 brings overcrowding pressures to Naas Hospital

Naas General Hospital has been experiencing high level of attendances and admissions and an increased number of Covid-19 positive patients being cared for in the Hospital.

Where possible management at Naas General Hospital are asking patients with non-emergency conditions to seek assistance from other parts of the health service such as their local Pharmacist or GP.

Unfortunately patients who are presenting at the emergency department in the hospital with non-urgent conditions are experiencing lengthy waiting times to be seen.

Any patient who needs emergency hospital care will be seen and hospital management is urging such patients not to delay attending the ED. Do not delay in seeking medical attention if you suspect you are having a heart attack or stroke, please dial 999 or 112 in an emergency.

We would like to remind the public if you have to attend the ED in emergency situation please wear a mask, practice social distancing and be sure to tell the triage personnel if you have any signs/symptoms of Covid-19

The HSE apologises for any inconvenience caused and thanks the public for their understanding and consideration.