04 Jul 2022

Presentation of Crozier to Bishop Dempsey during Cemetery Sunday Mass near Naas, Kildare

Fr Paul Dempsey at the event, conversing with attendees. Pic: Gerard Gallagher

Reporter:

Ciarán Mather

04 Jul 2022 12:30 PM

Email:

ciaran.mather@leinsterleader.ie

Bishop Paul Dempsey was presented with a specially commissioned Bishop's Crozier during a Cemetery Sunday Mass near Naas, Kildare.

The parish congregation of Two Mile House officially welcomed back Bishop Paul Dempsey to their ‘Cemetery Sunday’ service remembering those who have passed away during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The event also provided an opportunity for the parish to mark the occasion of, not only Paul Dempsey’s episcopal ordination, as Bishop of Achonry, but also the silver anniversary of his ordination, having celebrated his first Mass at St Peter’s Church on July 7, 1997.

Fr Paul Dempsey. Pic: Gerard Gallagher

On behalf of the parish, Gerard Gallagher, Chair of the local Parish Pastoral Council presented Bishop Paul with a specially commissioned bishop’s crozier, crafted from bog yew, over 4600 years old and sourced from Clonmacnoise, which was crafted by Helen Connolly.

Mr Gallagher said: "We wanted to provide Paul with a gift that shows the prayerful support he has from the
parishioners of Two Mile House.

"Paul’s episcopal motto is a phrase from scripture, Dūc in Altūm meaning ‘into the deep’ and from the deepest parts of our ancient bogs, the wood for this crozier, has emerged as a reminder of our past."

A large crowd was in attendance on the day, while the local ICA provided refreshments after the event.

ABOUT PAUL DEMPSEY

Paul Dempsey (born April 20, 1971) is an Irish prelate, the current bishop of Achonry. Dempsey studied for the priesthood in Milltown Institute, St. Patrick's, Carlow College, and All Hallows College, Dublin, and was ordained in the Cathedral of the Assumption, Carlow, by Bishop Laurence Fahey in 1997.

Fr Dempsey undertook further study in the Milltown Institute in Dublin, completing a Masters in Theology in 2008.

In his priestly ministry he engaged regularly with the media, writing in a local newspaper the
Leinster Leader, and co-presenting a radio programme on Kildare FM.

He served as a curate in Clane, and in the parish cluster of Naas, Sallins and Two-Mile-House, before being appointed Parish Priest of Newbridge.

He was appointed Bishop of Achonry in January 2020.

His episcopal ordination was scheduled for April 2020 but delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but finally took place on August 30, 2020.

