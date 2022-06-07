Worry over level of Kildare river

A councillor is concerned
There is concern over high water levels in a Naas river.
Cllr Anne Breen has asked Kildare County Council to investigate the river at Millbrook Villas, Naas.
Cllr Breen has referred to high water levels “it’s overgrown state” and wants the area cleaned “where appropriate.”
