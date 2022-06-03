Used 70 different numbers to contacted ex-girlfriend, Kildare court claim

Naas Courthouse
A man used 70 different numbers to try to contact his ex-girlfriend, it's been claimed.
The woman told Naas District Court that she was being harassed by text messages and on Facebook and different sim numbers had been used in an effort to contact her “because I blocked him.”
She said on June 1 that they had broken up twice and he said he would change and would not verbally abuse her.
Judge Desmond Zaidan said she did not meet the threshold for an emergency protection order.
However he assigned a legal representative to her and said an application for a safety order could be brought at another date.
