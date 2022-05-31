Kildare man 'sent pictures of his private parts to teen girls'

Naas Courthouse
A man allegedly who sent images of his private parts to two teenage girls, appeared before a Naas District Court sitting on May 18.
Sgt Jim Kelly said that both videos and images were sent to the girls, who were aged 16.
The incident is alleged to have taken place in west Kildare between June 1, 2020 and June 28, 2020.
The defendant is being prosecuted for sending sexually explicit material.
Judge Desmond Zaidan also heard that the defendant did not know the alleged injured parties and he found them online through Snapchat.
The case was adjourned to June 15.
