BREAKING: Significant interest in opening new enterprise at landmark Kildare premises

The Gem, Poplar Square, Naas
There is considerable interest in renting a landmark Naas business premises, which has been shut for some time.
The Gem, previously known as Behan’s, operated for many years as a supermarket store in Poplar Square.
The property has been up for lease through Coldwell Banker Commercial, which is a prominent player in the international commercial real estate arena.
It’s understood that significant interest has been expressed in opening a new enterprise there.
The unit comprises a ground floor shop extending to 155 square metres with a further 67 square metres on the first floor.
The Gem closed down about six and a half years ago, with difficult trading conditions being given as the reason.
More recently, Kildare County Council approved a planning application for a change of use which would have allowed a cafe/restaurant at the site.
