CCTV will be used to identify those leaving litter in Kildare

A litter bin located at the lakes area in Naas
Kildare County Council will use CCTV to identify those leaving litter behind.
Forthcoming legislation will empower the council to use GDPR compliant technologies, like CCTV, to detect illegal dumping and littering and Cllr Evie Sammon urged KCC to use this legislation.
In a report to a Naas Municipal District meeting on May 10, KCC official Ken Kavanagh said the council has used CCTV in the past to monitor and enforce instances of littering and dumping.
He said it is deployed, typically as a last resort, where there is continued illegal dumping of household or commercial waste at litter blackspots.
It has also been used as selected bottle bank locations.
“Any CCTV usage is considered in the light of data protection legislation and other legislative requirements.”
