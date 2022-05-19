Search

17 Jun 2022

235 patients had no bed at Naas Hospital in April

Health

235 patients had no bed at Naas Hospital in April

Naas Hospital

Reporter:

Paul O'Meara

19 May 2022 4:00 PM

Email:

paul@leinsterleader.ie

Nearly 240 patients had no bed when  they arrived at Naas Hospital through the emergency department last month.

The overcrowding figure of 235 for April is the highest for that month since 2019.

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation, which collates overcrowding figures at public hospitals throughout Ireland, says that the worst overcrowding figure for April occurred in 2019 when 432 patients were admitted without a bed.

Some 50 patients had no bed immediately available at Portlaoise Hospital last month while the figure for Tullamore Hospital was 133.

But the worst performing hospitals in terms of overcrowding were University Hospital Limerick (1,735 patients), followed by  Cork University Hospital (982), Sligo University Hospital (718), University Hospital Galway (670) and St 5. St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny (573).

INMO general secretary Phil Ní Sheaghdha INMO General Secretary Phil Ni Sheaghdha said that nurses and midwives are incredibly exhausted and burnt out by the conditions in the  hospitals. 

Read more Kildare news

“April’s trolley figures have been extremely concerning. The worst day for overcrowding in any Irish hospital since the INMO began our TrolleyWatch occurred on April 21st in University Hospital Limerick with over 126 patients without a bed.” She expressed the fear that conditions will worsen in the winter months. 

“Instances where we counted over 100 people on trolleys in University Hospital Limerick occurred four times in the month of April. While we welcome that Minister Donnelly has requested that a review be carried out in the hospital, it must be done t by independent experts, not internally by the HSE. Nurses must be central participants of any review of the hospital.”

 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media