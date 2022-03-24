Traffic lights near Kildare school should be altered

The traffic lights at Ballycane Cross in Naas should be altered so that motorists are aware that people can cross the road.

The lights are located near a church and a school and Cllr Bill Clear said that while some motorists may be deliberately “running” a red light, the problems are more often caused because the “green man” giving pedestrians the right to cross is not visible to drivers.

“This is an engineering issue, you can’t call the guards every time this happens,” he said.

According to Kildare County Council there are built in safety timings at all safety controlled junctions, which allow for sufficient clearance times between all traffic and pedestrian phases and stages at the junction.

Neverthelesss the council will review the timings at the junction.

A council report, issued in reply, commented that incidences of road users “running” lights are down to poor driver behaviour and, if noted, should be reported to the gardaí.