Search

24 Mar 2022

Traffic lights near Kildare school should be altered

"You can't call the guards every time" says Naas councillor

Traffic lights near Kildare school should be altered

Aras Chill Dara, Naas

Reporter:

Paul O'Meara

24 Mar 2022 9:00 PM

Email:

paul@leinsterleader.ie

The traffic lights at Ballycane Cross in Naas should be altered so that motorists are aware that people can cross the road.

The lights are located near a church and a school and Cllr Bill Clear said that while some motorists may be deliberately “running” a red light, the problems are more often caused because the “green man” giving pedestrians the right to cross is not visible to drivers.

“This is an engineering issue, you can’t call the guards every time this happens,” he said.

Read more Kildare news

According to Kildare County Council there are built in safety timings  at all safety controlled junctions, which allow for sufficient clearance times between all traffic and pedestrian phases and stages at the junction.

Neverthelesss the council will review the timings at the junction.

A council report, issued in reply, commented that incidences of road users “running” lights are down to poor driver behaviour and, if noted, should be reported to the gardaí.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media