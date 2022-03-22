Search

22 Mar 2022

BREAKING: End of an era as much loved Kildare business set to close

Business

Goulding's Hardware, Naas

Reporter:

Paul O'Meara

22 Mar 2022 6:30 PM

One of Naas’ best known stores is to close after trading for 41 years.

Goulding’s iconic hardware premises at Kilcullen Road is bringing down the shutters for the last time.

The owners are retiring, bringing with them a reservoir of industry knowledge and a raft of good wishes from many thousands of customers who valued the service provided by Pat and Betty Goulding and Sallins man Dermot Clifford.

Between them the trio have given about 107 years of service - a remarkable feat in a rapidly changing retail environment.

“I’ve been working for 56 years in all and 41 of these have been here. It’s sad to leave but Betty and I are retiring. We’re both over 70 now and while I need knee surgery both of us are fairly healthy and we want to enjoy our retirement,” Pat told the Leinster Leader.

They’ll be spending more time in Ballysax, where they live.

“We’re not as young as we used to be and it’s getting a little harder. We’ve put our lives into it and so it’s difficult to leave. People have been very supportive of us  but at the same time nobody goes on forever.”

Pat Goulding (right) with Larry Swan

The premises is on the market to be sold.

“It would be nice to see it continue as a hardware store and there have been some enquiries from people who may be interested in buying it as a going concern, but the future use of the building will be for somebody else to decide,” added Pat.

“I’d like to thank all of the customers who supported us no matter how big or small. It’s the only shop of its kind in the town and we’d like to think we did something right. It’s been a hard decision but you have to listen to what your body says too and we'd like to have some time to ourselves - not everybody gets to enjoy retirement.”

No firm closure date has been decided, because this will depend on how the sale proceeds.

Local News

