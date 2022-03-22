Kildare residents fearful of falling trees

Sallins
A number of trees are to be inspected in Sallins after residents expressed fears that they could fall.
KCC official Simon Wallace said that arrangements are being made to examine trees at Sherlockstown Road and if other places require inspection and are in public ownership, these can be examined also.
Cllr Carmel Kelly said a tree fell recently at Willouise, Sallins, and it came to the front window or a residence.
“They are concerned it will happen again when there is another storm,” added Cllr Kelly.
