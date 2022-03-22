Damaged wall at historic Kildare cemetery will be repaired

The damaged wall
A damaged wall at a historic cemetery in Naas will be repaired.
Kildare County Council official Simon Wallace said the wall at the Workhouse Cemetery will be repaired - but he added that there are thirteen items on the works programme and it will take time to get to this project.
The cemetery is the burial palace of people who died in the adjoining workhouse during the Great Famine.
