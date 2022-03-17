Lifebuoys at Kildare lakes to be replaced

The lakes at Naas
Kildare County Council is to replace damaged lifebuoys at the lakes area in Naas.
Local councillor Anne Breen raised the issue of damaged lifebuoys at a Naas Municipal District meeting on March 8.
Cllr Breen said she had received complaints from “young mothers” and claimed that all of the buoys are in very bad condition.
According to Syl Merrins, water safety officer, a delivery of ring buoys is expected in the soon and the damaged ones will be replaced immediately.
