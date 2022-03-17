Kildare man disqualified from driving because he had a foreign licence

A man found driving with excess alcohol was disqualified from driving, at Naas District Court on March 2.

Ivan Deliu, 75, whose address was given as 101 Easton Green, Leixlip, was prosecuted for an offence at Kilcock Road, Maynooth, on November 6, 2019.

Sgt Jim Kelly said the defendant was holding a Moldovan driving licence, which is not valid here. He said a breath sample returned a reading of 16 microgrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath.

The court heard that the alcohol reading amounted to drinking two or three mouthfuls of beer.

Read more Kildare news

“If he had a full licence we wouldn’t be here,” said Sgt Kelly.

Solicitor David Powderly said the defendant had had an Irish licence but this had expired.

Mr Powderly said the case is very unfortunate and the man is worried about his family living in Moldova because of the military conflict in Ukraine.

Judge Desmond Zaidan imposed a driving disqualification of six months with no fine, which he said is the minimum.