Man suffered fractured cheekbone and broken nose in Kildare assault

A man suffered a fractured cheekbone and a broken nose in an assault, it was alleged at Naas District Court.
Before the court was Adrian Murrihy, 28, whose address was given as 157 Kingsbry, Maynooth, on allegation of assault at that address on October 6, 2020.
Sgt Jim Kelly said a dispute arose with a housemate.
Judge Desmond Zaidan sent the defendant forward for trial at the Circuit Court sittings in Drogheda.
