ORDEAL: Kildare man beaten unconscious, stabbed and tied to bed in four hour incident - claim

A man was lured to a house and then beaten unconscious, it was alleged at Naas District Court on March 16.

Stephen Cross, 28, whose address was given as 13 Grove Heights, Robertstown; his brother Thomas Cross, 39, whose address was also given as 13 Grove Heights and John Coyne, 30, whose address was given as 23 Grove Heights, Robertstown, are each being prosecuted for assault at 13 Grove Heights on March 14 last.

Garda Emma Devanny said when charged Stephen Cross made no reply.

Gda Devanny said it would be alleged the injured party got a phone call from Stephen Cross inviting him to a house in Robertstown and she said they are known to each other.

She claimed the injured party, a man from Kildare town, was beaten by the defendants.

She said he was stabbed, a brush handle was broken and a rum bottle was used in the incident.

The court was told that a phone charger and cable were also used.

It was stated that the incident occurred over a woman that the injured party is dating and who was previously dated by John Coyne.

It was further claimed that the injured party was knocked unconscious and tied to bed posts.

“He was kicked and punched. This went on for a number of hours,” said Gda Devanny.

She said the incident came to a halt when John Coyne senior came to the house. The injured man begged to be freed and John Coyne senior took him to Kildare town and he was later treated in hospital.

She added the man arrived in Robertstown at 1.30pm and was returned to Kildare town at 5.45pm.

She said he is in pain all over his body and had bruises and stitches

Applying for bail, solicitor Tim Kennelly said that the allegations are based on the statement of the injured party who was not present in court, though he had been released from hospital.

He said neither Thomas Cross nor his brother are addicts of any intoxicant and there was no evidence given to support that he would commit offences if granted bail.

“This is about an altercation over a female,” he said.

Thomas Cross said he would have no contact with the injured party if granted bail.

“I’ve nothing to hide, I didn’t do anything,” he said.

After being questioned by Judge Zaidan he said someone had bitten off part of his ear in an unrelated incident.

Garda Zoe McInerney said John Coyne is the “main man in this assault” because he texted the injured man originally and picked him up Kildare town and took him to Robertstown “where he was viciously assaulted.”

Cross examined by Mr Kennelly she agreed a brush is not listed an offensive weapon

Gda McInerney said John Coyne and the injured both previously dated the same woman and John Coyne also alleged that the injured party was also seeing an ex-partner of his.

John Coyne told the court he would not threaten the injured party and stay out of his path. He said he is observing a curfew and signing on at all times.

The court heard that he was present on each of 22 occasions when gardaí checked if he was observing a curfew.

Judge Desmond Zaidan refused bail to the defendants and adjourned the matter to March 23.