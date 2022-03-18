Search

18 Mar 2022

ORDEAL: Kildare man beaten unconscious, stabbed and tied to bed in four hour incident - claim

Begged to be freed

ORDEAL: Kildare man beaten unconscious, stabbed and tied to bed in four hour incident - claim

Naas Courthouse

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

18 Mar 2022 11:00 AM

Email:

editor@leinsterleader.ie

A man was lured to a house and then beaten unconscious, it was alleged at Naas District Court on March 16.

Stephen Cross, 28, whose address was given as 13 Grove Heights, Robertstown; his brother Thomas Cross, 39, whose address was also given as 13 Grove Heights and John Coyne, 30, whose address was given as 23 Grove Heights, Robertstown,  are each being prosecuted for assault at 13 Grove Heights on March 14 last.

Garda Emma Devanny said when charged Stephen Cross made no reply.

Gda Devanny said it would be alleged the injured party got a phone call  from Stephen Cross inviting him to a house in Robertstown and she said they are known to each other.

Read more Kildare news

She claimed the injured party, a man from Kildare town, was beaten by the defendants.

She said he was stabbed, a brush handle was broken and a rum bottle was used in the incident.

The court was told that a phone charger and cable were also used.

It was stated that the incident occurred over a woman that the injured party is dating and who was previously dated  by John Coyne.

It was further claimed that the injured party was knocked unconscious and tied to bed posts.

“He was kicked and punched. This went on for a number of hours,” said Gda Devanny.

She said the incident came to a halt when John Coyne senior came to the house. The injured man begged to be freed and John Coyne senior took him to Kildare town and he was later treated in hospital.

She added the man arrived in Robertstown at 1.30pm and was returned to Kildare town at 5.45pm.

She said he is in pain all over his body and had bruises and stitches

Applying for bail, solicitor Tim Kennelly said that the allegations are based on the statement of the injured party who was not present in court, though he had been released from hospital.

He said neither Thomas Cross nor his brother are addicts of  any intoxicant and there was no evidence given to support that he would commit offences if granted bail.

“This is about an altercation over a female,” he said.

Thomas Cross said he would have no contact with the injured party if granted bail.

“I’ve nothing to hide, I didn’t do anything,” he said.

After being questioned by Judge Zaidan he said someone had bitten off part of his ear in an unrelated incident.

Garda Zoe McInerney said John Coyne is the “main man in this assault” because he texted the injured man originally and picked him up Kildare town and took him to Robertstown “where he was viciously assaulted.”

Cross examined by Mr Kennelly she agreed a brush is not listed an offensive weapon

Gda McInerney said John Coyne  and the injured both previously dated the same woman and John Coyne also alleged that the injured party was  also seeing an ex-partner of his.

John Coyne told the court he would not threaten the injured party and stay out of his path. He said he is observing a curfew and signing on at all times.

The court heard that he was present on each of 22 occasions when gardaí checked if he was observing a curfew.

Judge Desmond Zaidan refused bail to the defendants and adjourned the matter to March 23.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media