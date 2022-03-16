Gardaí in Kildare stop car that hasn't been taxed for over 800 days

Pic: An Garda Síochána via Twitter
Kildare gardaí stopped a car which later turned out has not been taxed for over 800 days.
The Garda Traffic account on Twitter confirmed the news, saying: "Naas Roads Policing Unit stopped a vehicle in Kildare recently - it had no tax for 800 days.
"The driver was an Unaccompanied Learner driver with no L-Plates displayed & had no insurance.
"The vehicle was seized & a FCPN was issued."
Gardaí added that proceedings are to follow.
