Kildare solicitor says woman's claims are 'like a bad episode of EastEnders'

A solicitor told Naas District Court that a woman’s claims against her ex-partner are akin to 'a bad episode of EastEnders, or even Dallas'.

Solicitor Tim Kennelly made the comments during a hearing on Thursday, March 10, last.

The woman’s solicitor, David Gibbons, reminded Judge Desmond Zaidan at the start of the trial that the judge had granted his client a safety order on February 1, and that her ex-partner had been given a strict warning about his bail conditions.

He then said that her husband broke the safety order on Friday, February 25, when he went up to her and bought her drinks in a pub.

Mr Gibbons said that his client had gone to the pub as part of an outing with work colleagues, when she was approached by her ex-partner, who asked her to drink with him.

He added that the ex-partner later bought her drinks, including shots.

Solicitor Tim Kennelly said buying drinks did not put the woman in fear

The woman then told Judge Zaidan that she began to feel uncomfortable.

A work colleague warned her ex-partner to leave her alone, and he eventually did leave, but this was only because he was kicked out by a bouncer.

She added that she has previously sought 'numerous protection orders' against her ex-partner in the past.

Mr Kennelly then cross-examined the woman, and questioned why she felt like she needed protection 'from a man who bought you a drink in a packed pub?'

He also said that the woman allegedly told his client that she would 'make sure he goes to jail' after briefly bumping into him in a supermarket, a claim that the woman denied.

Mr Kennelly then told Judge Zaidan that he wants the case against his client dismissed, adding: "What is the world coming to if someone can’t buy another person a drink in a pub?

"That is not putting someone in fear… and if it is, then God help us all."

He also said that his client was concerned after she received a letter that apparently showed that her ex-partner had taken out a life insurance policy on her.

When the woman was asked 'where the proof is that my client’s name is behind this?' by Mr Kennelly, she said that it was clearly visible on the letter.

Judge Zaidan then read out the terms of the safety order in court, and said that while there was no breach 'on the face of it', the details did include a provision of no socialisation with the alleged injured party.

"He would have known the risks; just stay away from this woman," the judge warned the accused.

The judge further said that while he would grant no further safety orders for now, he did order the man to stay away from the woman, both in person and on social media.

'You will regret it'

He told the accused: "You cannot have any communication with this woman whatsoever.

"If you are back before me again (for a breach), you will regret it."

The case was adjourned by Judge Zaidan, with liberty to re-enter.