BREAKING: Dramatic scene as forty foot lorry leaves Kildare road

The accident occurred near the TMH Tyres business premises
There were dramatic scenes outside Naas today when a large lorry left the road.
Three heavy duty vehicles are now at the location to remove the vehicle from the ditch.
The accident happened on the R448, on a section of the route between Naas and Kilcullen at around 8am.
A 40 foot truck, of the type generally used to transport quantities of sand and gravel, left the road and crashed through a ditch at Mylerstown, near the turn off for Two Mile House.
The accident happened close to the TMH Tyres business premises.
The vehicle was headed towards Kilcullen at the time and it’s thought that it was carrying a full load.
There were traffic hold-ups in the aftermath of the accident and no serious injuries were reported. It’s believed only one vehicle was involved.
