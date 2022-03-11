New flag is proposed for Kildare town

Cllr Seamie Moore
A Naas politician wants a new flag or crest to designed for the town.
Cllr Seamie Moore, who is also the Naas Mayor, wants Kildare County Council to "commence discussions with the Maynooth University history department or a professional heraldic company to research and recommend options on a Naas crest and flag."
This, he said in a motion to be tabled at a Naas Municipal District meeting next month, "would give credibility to the county town and its important historical place in Ireland."
