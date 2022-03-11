Call for Naas, Kildare, water outages to be investigated

Kilcullen Road, Naas
There has been a call for three significant water pipe bursts in the same area of Naas to be investigated.
A swathe of residents in the Kilcullen Road area were left without a water supply for a 24 hour period at the end of last month.
Cllr Colm Kenny wants Kildare County Council to liaise with Irish Water “when pressure changes and downstream alterations are made in water supply systems which can result in catastrophic damage to pipes.”
He said these incidents necessitate urgent repair and knock-on disruption to water supply and traffic management.
He said that whatever has caused the three incidents in that area needs to be examined because “they cause so much disruption.”
KCC said that this responsibility of Irish Water and the council is not aware of any recent events where changes to water pressure have resulted in damage to pipes.
